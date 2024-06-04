Family Fun Tuesdays - Deadwood

Jul 30, 2024

June 4, 11, 18, and 25: Family Fun Tuesdays – Deadwood History, Inc. (DHI) hosts a family friendly event on Tuesday afternoons during the summer at Outlaw Square. On June 4, enjoy a Cowboy Sing-Along with one of the Deadwood Alive reenactors. June 11, Natural History Native Grasses will explore grasses native to the Black Hills and plant grass seeds in a container that children can take home. DHI will feature Hidden in the Midden on June 18. Learn what an archaeologist does and dig through a midden (an old garbage pile) to unearth a variety of artifacts that will help solve puzzling questions. On June 25, Hides, Horns, and Hooves will allow kids to dig into an old trunk that has a variety of hides, horns, and antlers that can be touched and examined. These events take place at Deadwood Outlaw Square following the Shootout; 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; these events are free.

July 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30: On July 2, enjoy Old West Bingo - Deadwood's spin on traditional Bingo with a western theme and prizes. On July 9, join us for Build a Guzzler and discover the significance of water in our local wildlife habitat and how humans can contribute to conservation efforts. Photos from the Past will be featured on July 16 - join local archive and photography professionals Tia Stenson and Richard Carlson as they demonstrate a photographic process dating back to 1842 by creating images on light-sensitive paper and processed using water. On July 30, we will celebrate Plesiosaur Day! 95 million years ago dinosaurs and marine reptiles ruled the earth. Learn about the one of a kind plesiosaur and then see it yourself at the Adams Museum. These events take place at Deadwood Outlaw Square following the Shootout; 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; these events are free.

Fee: $Free