Family Fun Tuesdays: Hands-On History - Deadwood

Jul 1, 2025

Join DHI for exciting, hands-on fun every Tuesday afternoon in July. 

Fee: $Free


Location:   Deadwood's Outlaw Square
Map:   703 Main Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
Phone:   605-578-1876
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com

All Dates:
Jul 1, 2025
Jul 8, 2025
Jul 15, 2025
Jul 29, 2025

