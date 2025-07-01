Family Fun Tuesdays: Hands-On History - Deadwood

Jul 1, 2025 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Join Deadwood History, Inc. (DHI) for exciting, hands-on fun every Tuesday afternoon in July at Outlaw Square! These family-friendly events are totally free and packed with discovery, creativity, and prizes — perfect for curious kids and adventurous families. July 1 – Old West Bingo – Get your game face on for Old West Bingo – Deadwood’s wild and wacky twist on classic Bingo! Play for awesome prizes while learning cool facts about the Wild West. July 8 – Hidden in the Midden – Ever wonder what archaeologists really do? Now’s your chance to dig through the past! Sift through layers of a real midden (that’s an old trash heap) and uncover hidden treasures from Deadwood’s early days. July 15 – Water Conservation in the Black Hills – Calling all junior explorers! Get your hands dirty and uncover the mysteries of long ago as you discover ways to get water in an area without a water source. Learn what a guzzler is and build your own! July 29 – Dino Dig – Step into the boots of a paleontologist and go on a fossil-finding mission! Use special tools to uncover ancient dinosaur eggs – you never know what you'll find! Join us at Deadwood Outlaw Square from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. for these exciting, free events!