Family Fun Weekend

Jun 11, 2022 - Jun 12, 2022

Storybook Land is celebrating providing over 40 years of family fun! The Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department and Sertoma Club invites everyone to participate in a fun filled weekend. Special activities are planned throughout the summer season. Don’t miss the excitement of the Family Fun Weekend!

Go to https://www.aberdeen.sd.us/982/Family-Fun-Weekend and check out the schedule of events and bring the entire family out to enjoy Wylie Park!


Location:   Various locations
Map:   Aberdeen South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-626-7015
Website:   https://www.aberdeen.sd.us/982/Family-Fun-Weekend

