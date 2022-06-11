Family Fun Weekend
Jun 11, 2022 - Jun 12, 2022
Storybook Land is celebrating providing over 40 years of family fun! The Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department and Sertoma Club invites everyone to participate in a fun filled weekend. Special activities are planned throughout the summer season. Don’t miss the excitement of the Family Fun Weekend!
Go to https://www.aberdeen.sd.us/982/Family-Fun-Weekend and check out the schedule of events and bring the entire family out to enjoy Wylie Park!
|Location:
|Various locations
|Map:
|Aberdeen South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-626-7015
|Website:
|https://www.aberdeen.sd.us/982/Family-Fun-Weekend
All Dates:
