Family Fun Weekend - Aberdeen
Jun 10, 2023 - Jun 11, 2023
This year's event will include a fishing contest and a princess/superhero party for the kids!
Other events include a fitness day fun run, a sculpture contest and watermelon feed.
|Location:
|Wiley Park
|Map:
|2310 24th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-626-7015
All Dates:
Jun 10, 2023 - Jun 11, 2023
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.