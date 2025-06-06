Family Fun Weekend - Aberdeen

Jun 6, 2025 - Jun 8, 2025

This year's event will include a fishing contest and a princess/superhero party for the kids! 

Other events include a fitness day fun run, a sculpture contest and watermelon feed.


Location:   Wiley Park
Map:   2310 24th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-626-7015

