Family Halloween Party - Aberdeen
Oct 28, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Get ready for a spooktacular time! Allevity has an exciting Halloween party in store for you. Mark your calendar for Saturday, October 28th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For just $15 per person, enjoy our special package that includes 30 minutes of unlimited attractions, free access to the Ballocity Children's Playground and climbing wall, a $5 arcade card, and a coloring activity sheet.
Costumes are encouraged! So come dressed up and ready to have a blast while trick-or-treating through our facility. We can't wait to see you there!
Fee: $15
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|6052257733
|Email:
|contact@dionmarketing.com
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
