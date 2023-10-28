Family Halloween Party - Aberdeen

Oct 28, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Get ready for a spooktacular time! Allevity has an exciting Halloween party in store for you. Mark your calendar for Saturday, October 28th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



For just $15 per person, enjoy our special package that includes 30 minutes of unlimited attractions, free access to the Ballocity Children's Playground and climbing wall, a $5 arcade card, and a coloring activity sheet.



Costumes are encouraged! So come dressed up and ready to have a blast while trick-or-treating through our facility. We can't wait to see you there!

Fee: $15