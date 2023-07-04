Fantastic Fireworks - Redfield
Jul 4, 2023 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Be wowed by an hour of explosive color over Redfield Lake.
|Location:
|Hav-a-Rest Campground
|Map:
|38463 US Highway 212 W, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
|Phone:
|605-472-4566
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
|Website:
|http://tourism.redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
Jul 4, 2023 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
