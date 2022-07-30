Share |

Farley Fest

Jul 30, 2022

Farley Fest is held at Lake Farley Park in Milbank, SD. It’s a fun-filled weekend with great activities for all ages. Enjoy food, arts & crafts vendors, an outdoor country concert, parade, kids carnival, BBQ competition, cornhole tournament, various entertainment, and so much more!


Location:   Lake Farley Park
Map:   Milbank, SD 57252
Phone:   (605)432-6656
Email:   membershipdirector@milbanksd.com
Website:   https://www.farleyfest.com/entertainment-farleyfest

All Dates:
Jul 30, 2022 See our website for concert & event times

