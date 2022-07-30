Farley Fest
Jul 30, 2022
Farley Fest is held at Lake Farley Park in Milbank, SD. It’s a fun-filled weekend with great activities for all ages. Enjoy food, arts & crafts vendors, an outdoor country concert, parade, kids carnival, BBQ competition, cornhole tournament, various entertainment, and so much more!
|Location:
|Lake Farley Park
|Map:
|Milbank, SD 57252
|Phone:
|(605)432-6656
|Email:
|membershipdirector@milbanksd.com
|Website:
|https://www.farleyfest.com/entertainment-farleyfest
All Dates:
Jul 30, 2022 See our website for concert & event times
