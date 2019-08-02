Share |

Farley Fest - Milbank

Aug 2, 2019 - Aug 3, 2019

Concert, arts in the park, cornhole tournament, Cool Dog Production(dog trick show) waterski show, bounce carnival, trolley rides and food vendors.


Location:   Lake Farley Park
Map:   Milbank, SD, 57252
Phone:   605-432-6656
Website:   http://www.farleyfest.com

All Dates:
Aug 2, 2019 - Aug 3, 2019

Concert, arts in the park, cornhole tournament, Cool Dog Production(dog trick show) waterski show, bounce carnival, trolley rides and food vendors.
Lake Farley Park
Lake Farley Park 57252 Milbank, SD, 57252

Search All Events By Day

August (2019)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable