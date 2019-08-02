Farley Fest - Milbank
Aug 2, 2019 - Aug 3, 2019
Concert, arts in the park, cornhole tournament, Cool Dog Production(dog trick show) waterski show, bounce carnival, trolley rides and food vendors.
|Location:
|Lake Farley Park
|Map:
|Milbank, SD, 57252
|Phone:
|605-432-6656
|Website:
|http://www.farleyfest.com
All Dates:
