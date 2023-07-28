Share |

Farley Fest - Milbank

Jul 28, 2023 - Jul 29, 2023

Concert, arts in the park, cornhole tournament, music, inflatables, axe throwing, Q-Fest barbecue competition, parade and food vendors.


Location:   Lake Farley Park
Map:   Milbank, SD, 57252
Phone:   605-432-6656
Website:   http://www.farleyfest.com

