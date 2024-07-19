Farley Fest - Milbank
Jul 19, 2024 - Jul 20, 2024
Free concert, arts in the park, cornhole tournament, music, inflatables, axe throwing, Q-Fest barbecue competition, parade and food vendors.
|Location:
|Lake Farley Park
|Map:
|Milbank, SD, 57252
|Phone:
|605-432-6656
|Website:
|http://www.farleyfest.com
All Dates:
Jul 19, 2024 - Jul 20, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.