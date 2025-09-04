Farmers Market - Redfield

Sep 4, 2025

Farmers Market in the Ace Hardware parking lot.


Location:   Ace Hardware parking lot
Map:   614 W 3rd St, Redfield, SD 57469

All Dates:
Sep 4, 2025

Farmers Market in the Ace Hardware parking lot.
Ace Hardware parking lot
Ace Hardware parking lot 57469 614 W 3rd St, Redfield, SD 57469

Search All Events By Day

September (2025)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable