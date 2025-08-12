Farmers Union 110th Annual State Convention - Huron
Dec 10, 2025 - Dec 11, 2025
Our annual convention is regarded as one of the most important events of the year. As a grass roots farm organization, our annual convention allows for our members to gather together to discuss and develop vital agriculture policy that serves the best interest of rural family farmers and ranchers.
Featuring Speakers: Greg Hanes, Rob Larew, Peter Leyden, Gov. Larry Rhoden (invited) and Jacob Shapiro.
Silent auction, banquet dinner and entertainment featuring The Holly Rocka Rollaz.
Doors open at 6pm.
www.sdfu.org
|Location:
|Crossroads Hotel & Huron Event Center
|Map:
|100 4th St. SW, Huron, SD 57350
|Phone:
|605-352-6073
|Website:
|http://www.huronsd.com/
All Dates:
Dec 10, 2025 - Dec 11, 2025
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.