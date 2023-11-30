Farmers Union Annual State Convention - Huron

Nov 30, 2023 - Dec 1, 2023

Our annual convention is regarded as one of the most important events of the year. As a grass roots farm organization, our annual convention allows for our members to gather together to discuss and develop vital agriculture policy that serves the best interest of rural family farmers and ranchers.

This year we welcome special guests Larry Rhoden – SD Lieutenant Governor, Michael Kades – Deputy Assistant Attorney General, and Rob Larew – President of National Farmers Union.

Panel discussions will focus on transparency and accountability within the cattle industry and taking back property rights.

www.sdfu.org