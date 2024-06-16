Share |

Father’s Day at Allevity - Aberdeen

Jun 16, 2024 11:30 am - 8:00 pm

Dads play FREE on Father’s Day! Celebrate this special holiday and bring your dad to Allevity on Sunday, June 16th to get a FREE 2-Hour Attractions Pass for your dad to enjoy! Your dad deserves a day of fun so treat him to an amazing day at Allevity!


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/specials

