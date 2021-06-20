Share |

Father's Day - Aberdeen

Jun 20, 2021 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Celebrate the dad in your life by giving him exactly what he wants, a day of fun at Thunder Road! Dad’s get a FREE attraction of their choice in honor of Father’s Day! Enjoy some family fun riding go-karts, playing mini golf, splashing on the bumper boats and more!

 

Fee: $FREE


Location:   Thunder Road Aberdeen
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   (605) 225-8541
Email:   aberdeen@thunderroad.info
Website:   http://thunderroadaberdeen.com

