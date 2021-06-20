Father's Day - Aberdeen
Jun 20, 2021 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Celebrate the dad in your life by giving him exactly what he wants, a day of fun at Thunder Road! Dad’s get a FREE attraction of their choice in honor of Father’s Day! Enjoy some family fun riding go-karts, playing mini golf, splashing on the bumper boats and more!
Fee: $FREE
|Location:
|Thunder Road Aberdeen
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|(605) 225-8541
|Email:
|aberdeen@thunderroad.info
|Website:
|http://thunderroadaberdeen.com
All Dates:
Jun 20, 2021 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.