Father's Day - Aberdeen
Jun 20, 2021 - Jun 21, 2021
Take Dad to Allevity for a day of FUN this Father’s Day! On Sunday, June 20th, Dads Play FREE with a 2-hour Unlimited Attractions Pass. Attractions include Laser Tag, Mini Bowling, Interactive Climbing Wall, Spin Zone Bumper Cars and Ballocity Play Area.
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|info@allevity.fun
|Website:
|http://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
