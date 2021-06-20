Share |

Father's Day - Aberdeen

Jun 20, 2021 - Jun 21, 2021

Take Dad to Allevity for a day of FUN this Father’s Day! On Sunday, June 20th, Dads Play FREE with a 2-hour Unlimited Attractions Pass. Attractions include Laser Tag, Mini Bowling, Interactive Climbing Wall, Spin Zone Bumper Cars and Ballocity Play Area.


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun
Website:   http://www.allevity.fun/specials

