Father's Day at Allevity Entertainment -Aberdeen
Jun 21, 2020 12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Spend Father’s Day at Allevity Entertainment! On Sunday, June 21st, Dads play FREE! It’s the perfect way to celebrate dad together. Dads enjoy a free 2-hour unlimited attractions pass that includes laser tag, mini bowling, bumper cars, climbing wall and a $10 arcade card.
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|info@allevity.fun
All Dates:
Jun 21, 2020 12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Spend Father’s Day at Allevity Entertainment!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.