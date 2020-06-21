Share |

Father's Day at Allevity Entertainment -Aberdeen

Jun 21, 2020 12:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Spend Father’s Day at Allevity Entertainment! On Sunday, June 21st, Dads play FREE! It’s the perfect way to celebrate dad together. Dads enjoy a free 2-hour unlimited attractions pass that includes laser tag, mini bowling, bumper cars, climbing wall and a $10 arcade card.


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun

