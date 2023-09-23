FearlesslyKind Summit - Sturgis

Sep 23, 2023 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm

FearlesslyKind is a fun, interactive, half day summit for girls in grades 4-8. The program targets the unique challenges girls face and provides them with the tools and confidence to create a kinder and more supportive girl world. Girls participate in group discussions and activities designed to boost self-esteem and create a sense of sisterhood and support, and schools are left with extensive follow up support and activities to keep the message of kindness going throughout the year.



Our half day program is a life changing experience for girls, designed to create a safe, conversational environment to help girls break down barriers, open up, share experiences, forgive each other, repair broken relationships and increase self-esteem, self-respect and self-worth.