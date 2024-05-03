Feed Your Mind: Preserving War Stories - Yankton

May 3, 2024 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

David Hosmer, Yankton native and former City Attorney, has spent over a decade recording stories from United States Military veterans.

Hosmer will talk about how his oral history project started and what he's learned from speaking to the individuals. He has collected over 150 stories from local and area World War II and Korean War veterans; and as of 2022 has been gathering verbal history from Vietnam-era veterans.

Feed Your Minds are held on the first Friday of each month, and there is a free-will donation to attend. The one-hour event will be held on the second floor of the Mead Building, 82 Mickelson Drive, Yankton, SD 57078.