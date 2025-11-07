Feed Your Mind: "United States v. Sioux Nation of Indians Revisited: Justice, Reconciliation, and Land Return" - Yankton

Nov 7, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Mead Museum November Feed Your Mind

Presentation on "United States v. Sioux Nation"



Frank Pommersheim will discuss the court case "United States v. Sioux Nation of Indians Revisited: Justice, Reconciliation, and Land Return" at November's Feed Your Mind event at the Mead on November 7th at noon.

A 1980 Supreme Court ruled the US Government and white settlers had repeatedly violated the 1968 Fort Laramie Treaty, which promised to set aside the Great Sioux Reservation, including the Black Hills, for the tribe's use and occupation. Pommersheim will expose the history of this court case, treaty violations, and the perspective of Native American people.

Feed Your Minds events are held on the first Friday of each month, and there is a free-will donation to attend. The one-hour event will be held on the second floor of the Mead Building, 82 Mickelson Dr in Yankton, SD.

Fee: $free will