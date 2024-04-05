Share |

Feed Your Mind: The National Park Service: Origin and Mission - Yankton

Apr 5, 2024 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Documentarian Ken Burns once described the National Park Service as "America's Best Idea". The agency was created on August 15, 1916, through the National Park Service Organic Act. Today, the National Park Service employs over 20,000 people in 428 units covering over 85 million acres in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories. National Park Service Ranger Abby Schauer, from the Missouri National Recreational River, will be with us to share the history and mission of the National Park Service. Mark your calendars for Friday, April 5, 2024 at 12 PM. Feed Your Mind is a free-will donation event open to the public.

 

Fee: $Free-will donation


Location:   Mead Museum
Map:   82 Mickelson Drive, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
Phone:   605-665-3898
Email:   info@meadbuilding.org
Website:   https://www.meadbuilding.org/

