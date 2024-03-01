Feed Your Mind: The Postal History of Yankton County

In 1775, the United States Postal Service was founded by the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia at the beginning of the American Revolution. Benjamin Franklin was appointed the first Postmaster General. As of 2022, the United States Postal Service managed over 31,000 offices and delivered 162.1 million pieces of First-Class Mail each day! Local Postal History expert and president of the Dakota Postal History Society, Ken Stach, will be joining us for Feed Your Mind at 12 PM on Friday, March 1st. Stach will be explaining and exploring the postal history of Yankton County's Postal Service. Come out to the Mead Museum to hear this postal presentation! Feed Your Mind is a free-will donation event that is open to the public.

Fee: $Free-will donation