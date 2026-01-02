Feed Your Mind: "Voice on the Prairie" - Yankton

Feb 6, 2026

Mead Museum November Feed Your Mind

Dr. Rocky Dailey speaks about his short series "Voices on the Prairie".
Feed Your Minds events are held on the first Friday of each month, and there is a free-will donation to attend. The one-hour event will be held on the second floor of the Mead Building, 82 Mickelson Dr in Yankton, SD.

 

Fee: $free will


Location:   Mead Building
Map:   82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-3898
Email:   info@meadbuilding.org
Website:   https://www.meadbuilding.org

All Dates:
Feb 6, 2026

Mead Museum November Feed Your MindDr. Rocky Dailey speaks about his short series "Voices on the Prairie".Feed Your Minds events are held on the first Friday of each month, and there is a free-will donation to attend. The one-hour event will be held on the second floor of the Mead Building, 82 Mickelson Dr in Yankton, SD.   Fee: $free will
Mead Building
Mead Building 57078 82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078

Search All Events By Day

February (2026)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable