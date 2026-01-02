Mead Museum November Feed Your Mind Dr. Rocky Dailey speaks about his short series "Voices on the Prairie". Feed Your Minds events are held on the first Friday of each month, and there is a free-will donation to attend. The one-hour event will be held on the second floor of the Mead Building, 82 Mickelson Dr in Yankton, SD.

Feed Your Mind: "Voice on the Prairie" - Yankton

Mead Museum November Feed Your MindDr. Rocky Dailey speaks about his short series "Voices on the Prairie".Feed Your Minds events are held on the first Friday of each month, and there is a free-will donation to attend. The one-hour event will be held on the second floor of the Mead Building, 82 Mickelson Dr in Yankton, SD. Fee: $free will