Feed Your Mind: "Voice on the Prairie" - Yankton
Feb 6, 2026
Mead Museum November Feed Your Mind
Dr. Rocky Dailey speaks about his short series "Voices on the Prairie".
Feed Your Minds events are held on the first Friday of each month, and there is a free-will donation to attend. The one-hour event will be held on the second floor of the Mead Building, 82 Mickelson Dr in Yankton, SD.
Fee: $free will
|Location:
|Mead Building
|Map:
|82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-3898
|Email:
|info@meadbuilding.org
|Website:
|https://www.meadbuilding.org
All Dates:
