Feed Your Mind - Yankton

Feb 7, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Cindy Wilson, author of the book We Suffered Much, will be talking about surveyor Charles Wood Irish, who was in charge of charting a path for the Chicago & North Western Railroad from Tracy, MN to gold-rich Deadwood in Dakota Territory. Drawn from diaries, letters, and contemporary newspapers, We Suffered Much chronicles Charles Wood Irish’s two-year odyssey through the Dakota Territory.

Wilson uses photography and historic documents to provide background on Charles Wood Irish while sharing excerpts from her book.
 
Learn about Wilson's accolades by going to her website https://cindywilson-author.comHer books We Suffered Much and The Beautiful Snow will be available for purchase at the event and can also be purchased from her website.

Location:   Mead Museum
Map:   82 Mickelson Drive, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
Phone:   605-665-3898
Email:   info@meadbuilding.org
Website:   https://www.meadbuilding.org/

