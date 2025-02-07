Feed Your Mind - Yankton

Feb 7, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Cindy Wilson, author of the book We Suffered Much, will be talking about surveyor Charles Wood Irish, who was in charge of charting a path for the Chicago & North Western Railroad from Tracy, MN to gold-rich Deadwood in Dakota Territory. Drawn from diaries, letters, and contemporary newspapers, We Suffered Much chronicles Charles Wood Irish’s two-year odyssey through the Dakota Territory.

Wilson uses photography and historic documents to provide background on Charles Wood Irish while sharing excerpts from her book.