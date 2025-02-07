Feed Your Mind - Yankton

Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Feb 7, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Cindy Wilson, author of the book We Suffered Much, will be talking about surveyor Charles Wood Irish, who was in charge of charting a path for the Chicago & North Western Railroad from Tracy, MN to gold-rich Deadwood in Dakota Territory. Drawn from diaries, letters, and contemporary newspapers, We Suffered Much chronicles Charles Wood Irish’s two-year odyssey through the Dakota Territory.
Wilson uses photography and historic documents to provide background on Charles Wood Irish while sharing excerpts from her book.
Learn about Wilson's accolades by going to her website https://cindywilson-author.com
. Her books We Suffered Much and The Beautiful Snow will be available for purchase at the event and can also be purchased from her website.
Mead Museum
Mead Museum 57078 82 Mickelson Drive, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
