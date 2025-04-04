Feed Your Mind - Yankton
Apr 4, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Duane Jundt, South Dakota Humanities Council Speakers Bureau, will be presenting “The Dude is a Cowboy: Theodore Roosevelt and the American West." This program explores Roosevelt's time as a rancher and cowboy in the North Dakota Badlands and how that experience shaped his view of conservation, reclamation and the history of the American West. We explore how the Manhattan-born Roosevelt became the American president most associated with the West, and look at Teddy Roosevelt in South Dakota: his friendship with Seth Bullock, his visits to the state, his acts of land preservation and his place on Mount Rushmore.
Fee: $free will donation
