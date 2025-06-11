Feed Your Mind - Yankton
Jun 11, 2025
"150th Anniversary of the Dakota Territory's First Public High School: History of Education in Yankton" presented by Amanda Blaha.
Fee: $free will donation
|Location:
|Mead Building
|Map:
|82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-3898
|Email:
|info@meadbuilding.org
|Website:
|https://www.meadbuilding.org
All Dates:
