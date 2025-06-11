Feed Your Mind - Yankton

Jun 11, 2025

"150th Anniversary of the Dakota Territory's First Public High School: History of Education in Yankton" presented by Amanda Blaha.

 

Fee: $free will donation


Location:   Mead Building
Map:   82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-3898
Email:   info@meadbuilding.org
Website:   https://www.meadbuilding.org

All Dates:
Jun 11, 2025

"150th Anniversary of the Dakota Territory's First Public High School: History of Education in Yankton" presented by Amanda Blaha.   Fee: $free will donation
Mead Building
Mead Building 57078 82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078

Search All Events By Day

June (2025)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable