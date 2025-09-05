Feed Your Mind - Yankton

Sep 5, 2025

"The History of Radio in South Dakota: Radio's Role in the Great Depression, World War II, and Today."

SD Humanities Council Speakers Bureau presenter Marilyn Carlson Aronson will answer such questions as : How do we understand radio's history in America? What effect did radio have during the Great Depression and World War II? How did radio come to South Dakota and what was its role in the Sioux Falls Air Corps Radio School? She will also discuss radio's role today and if podcasts are replacing it.

Free-will donation to attend.

 


Location:   Mead Building
Map:   82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-3898
Email:   events@meadbuilding.org
Website:   http://www.meadbuilding.org

All Dates:
Sep 5, 2025

"The History of Radio in South Dakota: Radio's Role in the Great Depression, World War II, and Today." SD Humanities Council Speakers Bureau presenter Marilyn Carlson Aronson will answer such questions as : How do we understand radio's history in America? What effect did radio have during the Great Depression and World War II? How did radio come to South Dakota and what was its role in the Sioux Falls ...
Mead Building
Mead Building 57078 82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078

Search All Events By Day

September (2025)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable