Feed Your Mind - Yankton

Sep 5, 2025

"The History of Radio in South Dakota: Radio's Role in the Great Depression, World War II, and Today."

SD Humanities Council Speakers Bureau presenter Marilyn Carlson Aronson will answer such questions as : How do we understand radio's history in America? What effect did radio have during the Great Depression and World War II? How did radio come to South Dakota and what was its role in the Sioux Falls Air Corps Radio School? She will also discuss radio's role today and if podcasts are replacing it.

Free-will donation to attend.