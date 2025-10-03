Feed Your Mind - Yankton
Oct 3, 2025
"Building a Brewery" by Ben Hanten, founder of Ben's Brewing Co.
The first brewery in Dakota Territory was opened in Yankton in 1866 by German immigrant Charles F. Rossteuscher. Almost 160 years later, Ben Hanten, founder of Ben's Brewing Co., will share his experience of converting the historic Freeman Company building into a thriving, modern-day brewery.
Free-will donation to attend.
|Location:
|Mead Building
|Map:
|82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-3898
|Email:
|events@meadbuilding.org
|Website:
|http://www.meadbuilding.org
All Dates:
Oct 3, 2025
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.