Feed Your Mind - Yankton

Oct 3, 2025

"Building a Brewery" by Ben Hanten, founder of Ben's Brewing Co.

The first brewery in Dakota Territory was opened in Yankton in 1866 by German immigrant Charles F. Rossteuscher. Almost 160 years later, Ben Hanten, founder of Ben's Brewing Co., will share his experience of converting the historic Freeman Company building into a thriving, modern-day brewery. 

Free-will donation to attend.


Location:   Mead Building
Map:   82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-3898
Email:   events@meadbuilding.org
Website:   http://www.meadbuilding.org

