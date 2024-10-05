Festifall - Canton

Oct 5, 2024

Pumpkin catapulting, kids' crafts, hayrides, live music, vendors and candlelight walk through Newtown Hills State Park.


Location:   Newton Hills State Park
Map:   28767 482nd Ave, Canton, SD 57013
Phone:   (605) 987-2263
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/newton-hills-state-park/

