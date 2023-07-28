"Festival Favorites" - Rapid City
Jul 28, 2023 - Jul 29, 2023
Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills
July 28 and 29 at 7 PM
Featuring world-class musicians from major orchestras across the U.S. Join us for a great evening of music featuring Simon and Garfunkel, Phillip Glass, Tchaikovsky, and Glinka Grand Sextet.
More info. at: https://www.cmfbh.org/holiday-gift.html
Fee: $25 Adult, $5 Student
|Location:
|Journey Museum and Learning Center
|Map:
|222 New York St., Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605 394-6923
|Email:
|music@cmfbh.org
|Website:
|http://www.cmfbh.org
All Dates:
Jul 28, 2023 - Jul 29, 2023 7:00pm to 9:00pm
Grammy awarded musicians performing our favorites from Simon and Garfunkel, Phillip Glass, and Glinka's Grand Sextet.
