Festival in the Park - Spearfish

Jul 19, 2019 - Jul 21, 2019

Festival in the Park is one of the largest outdoor summer live music and arts festivals in the upper Midwest, drawing in over 25,000 people.There are over 200 booths with crafts, music and a number of food vendors. The event raises funds for future festivals as well as the Matthews Opera House and Art Center's arts outreach programs in the community of Spearfish.


Location:   Spearfish City Park
Map:   Canyon Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Email:   marketing@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/festival-in-the-park-2018/

All Dates:
