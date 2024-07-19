Festival in the Park - Spearfish
Jul 19, 2024 - Jul 21, 2024
Join thousands of locals and visitors for a festive stroll through Spearfish City park to enjoy good live music and food, as well as browsing items sold by over 200 regional art vendors.
|Location:
|Spearfish City Park
|Map:
|Canyon Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Website:
|https://visitspearfish.com/events/festival-in-the-park
All Dates:
