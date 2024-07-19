Share |

Festival in the Park - Spearfish

Jul 19, 2024 - Jul 21, 2024

Join thousands of locals and visitors for a festive stroll through Spearfish City park to enjoy good live music and food, as well as browsing items sold by over 200 regional art vendors.


Location:   Spearfish City Park
Map:   Canyon Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Website:   https://visitspearfish.com/events/festival-in-the-park

All Dates:
Jul 19, 2024 - Jul 21, 2024

Join thousands of locals and visitors for a festive stroll through Spearfish City park to enjoy good live music and food, as well as browsing items sold by over 200 regional art vendors.
Spearfish City Park
Spearfish City Park 57783 Canyon Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783

Search All Events By Day

July (2024)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable