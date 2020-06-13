Share |

Festival of Cultures - Sioux Falls

Jun 13, 2020

Enjoy the sights, sounds, and tastes from around the world as we bring all cultures together for a fun day of celebration! The Coliseum will be alive with all the entertainment for the Festival of Cultures. There is no admission and no parking charge for this family friendly event.


Location:   Falls Park
Map:   131 E Falls Park Dr, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-7401
Email:   roxie@sfmcc.org
Website:   http://www.sfmcc.org/Festival-of-Cultures-s/1833.htm

All Dates:
Enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes from around the world!

