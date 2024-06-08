Share |

Festival of Cultures - Sioux Falls

Jun 8, 2024

Enjoy the sights, sounds, and tastes from around the world as we bring all cultures together for a fun day of celebration! The Coliseum will be alive with all the entertainment for the Festival of Cultures. There is no admission and no parking charge for this family friendly event.


Location:   Levitt at the Falls
Map:   504 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-444-7500

All Dates:
Jun 8, 2024

Enjoy the sights, sounds, and tastes from around the world as we bring all cultures together for a fun day of celebration! The Coliseum will be alive with all the entertainment for the Festival of Cultures. There is no admission and no parking charge for this family friendly event.
Levitt at the Falls
Levitt at the Falls 57104 504 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

June (2024)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable