Festival of Cultures - Sioux Falls
Jun 14, 2025
Enjoy the sights, sounds, and tastes from around the world as we bring all cultures together for a fun day of celebration! The Coliseum will be alive with all the entertainment for the Festival of Cultures. There is no admission and no parking charge for this family friendly event.
|Location:
|Levitt at the Falls
|Map:
|504 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-444-7500
All Dates:
Jun 14, 2025
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.