Festival of Lights Parade - Rapid City
Nov 25, 2023
Every year, there comes a magical evening when crowds gather and children’s eyes glow with wonder. In downtown Rapid City, floats strung with thousands of lights sparkle in the trees, twinkle on the buildings, and dazzle more than 30,000 spectators. Horse-drawn carriages and illuminated floats and parade through downtown.
|Location:
|Downtown Rapid City
|Map:
|Downtown Rapid City, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605.381.4204
All Dates:
Nov 25, 2023
