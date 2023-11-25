Share |

Festival of Lights Parade - Rapid City

Nov 25, 2023

Every year, there comes a magical evening when crowds gather and children’s eyes glow with wonder. In downtown Rapid City, floats strung with thousands of lights sparkle in the trees, twinkle on the buildings, and dazzle more than 30,000 spectators. ​Horse-drawn carriages and illuminated floats and parade through downtown.


Location:   Downtown Rapid City
Map:   Downtown Rapid City, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605.381.4204

All Dates:
Nov 25, 2023

Every year, there comes a magical evening when crowds gather and children’s eyes glow with wonder. In downtown Rapid City, floats strung with thousands of lights sparkle in the trees, twinkle on the buildings, and dazzle more than 30,000 spectators. ​

Downtown Rapid City
Downtown Rapid City 57701 Downtown Rapid City, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

November (2023)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable