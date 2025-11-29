Festival of Lights Parade - Rapid City
Nov 29, 2025
Join us as we celebrate the 27th Annual Festival of Lights Parade – the Season’s Brightest Event! This dazzling nighttime parade makes its ways through downtown Rapid City featuring horse-drawn carriages, amazing displays on flatbed trucks, plus Santa’s grand entrance!
For more information, call 340-0914.
Fee: $0
|Location:
|Downtown Rapid City
|Map:
|10 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-381-4204
|Email:
|festivaloflightsrc@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.festivaloflightsrc.com
All Dates:
Nov 29, 2025
