Festival of Lights Parade - Rapid City

Nov 29, 2025

Join us as we celebrate the 27th Annual Festival of Lights Parade – the Season’s Brightest Event! This dazzling nighttime parade makes its ways through downtown Rapid City featuring horse-drawn carriages, amazing displays on flatbed trucks, plus Santa’s grand entrance!

For more information, call 340-0914.

 

Fee: $0


Location:   Downtown Rapid City
Map:   10 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-381-4204
Email:   festivaloflightsrc@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.festivaloflightsrc.com

All Dates:
