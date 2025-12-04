Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Festival of Lights - Yankton
Dec 4, 2025
Yankton celebrates the merriest time of year in the Meridian District with their annual parade of lights, caroling, fireworks, family activities, visit with Santa and tree lighting.
|
Location:
|
|Meridian District - Downtown Yankton
|
Map:
|
|
Yankton, SD 57078
|
Phone:
|
|
605-668-5232
All Dates:
Dec 4, 2025
Meridian District - Downtown Yankton
