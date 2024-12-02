Festival of Trees - Custer

Dec 2, 2024 - Jan 1, 2025

Decorated trees on display. You can view all of the trees set up by community partners and organizations at the Custer State Park Visitor Center throughout the month of December.

 


Location:   Visitor Center Custer State Park
Map:   13329 U.S. 16A Custer, SD 57730

All Dates:
Dec 2, 2024 - Jan 1, 2025

Decorated trees on display. You can view all of the trees set up by community partners and organizations at the Custer State Park Visitor Center throughout the month of December.  
Visitor Center Custer State Park
Visitor Center Custer State Park 13329 13329 U.S. 16A Custer, SD 57730

Search All Events By Day

December (2024)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable