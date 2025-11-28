Festival of Trees - Custer
Nov 28, 2025 - Jan 4, 2026
Decorated trees on display. You can view all of the trees set up by community partners and organizations at the Custer State Park Visitor Center throughout the month of December.
|Location:
|Visitor Center Custer State Park
|Map:
|13329 U.S. 16A Custer, SD 57730
All Dates:
Nov 28, 2025 - Jan 4, 2026
