Festival of Trees Vintage Holiday Celebration at the Historic Homestake Opera House - Lead

Nov 28, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Festival of Trees Vintage Holiday Celebration at the Historic Homestake Opera House

Wednesday November 28th

4:00pm-7:00pm

Open House-Free Community Event, bring your family for free photos with Santa, Cookies and entertainment. Open theater tour with tree and wreath preview for auction.

Thursday November 29th

5:00pm-7:00pm

Dual Lead and Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Mixer. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, laughs and hot & cold beverages. Plus Santa will make an appearance!

Silent & Live Auctions

5:00pm-7:00 pm everyone is invited to the silent auction and raffle. There will be many great items to bid on. Silent Auction closes at 7:00pm

6:30pm-8:00pm Winners of People’s Choice Best Tree and Best Wreath and the Live Auction!

Admission is by donation to the HHOH, pet food for the Twin City Animal Shelter or people food for The Lord’s Cupboard.

All proceeds benefit music and theatre programs, restoration projects and operations. Support is provided in part by annual members, the City of Lead, and the Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation. Sponsors for this event also include KEVN Black Hills Fox, Bertolotto Real Estate & Auction. The HHOH is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

For more information you may visit our website at www.homestakeoperahouse.org or check us out on Facebook. We are located at 313 W. Main Street with our office at 308 Julius, Lead, and SD. Office hours are Monday thru Friday 9am to 3pm or call us at 605-584-2067.

Fee: $Admission is by donation to the HHOH, pet food for the Twin City Animal Shelter or people food for The Lord’s Cupboard.