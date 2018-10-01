Final Days to Visit the National Music Museum Before Expansion Closure - Vermillion
Oct 1, 2018 - Oct 6, 2018
Final week to visit the National Music Museum (NMM), in Vermillion, South Dakota (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday-Saturday) before its doors temporarily close starting Sunday, October 7th, 2018. Preparations then get underway for the NMM's architectural expansion and renovation. Reopening of the Museum is slated for 2021. More information about the NMM's future metamorphosis at nmmusd.org.
|Location:
|National Music Museum
|Map:
|414 East Clark Street, Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
|Phone:
|605-677-5306
|Email:
|nmm@usd.org
|Website:
|http://nmmusd.org
All Dates:
Oct 1, 2018 - Oct 6, 2018 Hours Monday-Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
