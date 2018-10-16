Finding Neverland - Sioux Falls
Oct 16, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
FINDING NEVERLAND tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever.
Fee: Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
|Washington Pavilion
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|605-367-6000
|info@WashingtonPavilion.org
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/finding-neverland
All Dates:
Oct 17, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Oct 18, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
