Finding Neverland - Sioux Falls

Oct 18, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

FINDING NEVERLAND tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever.

 

Fee: Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@WashingtonPavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/finding-neverland

All Dates:
Oct 16, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Oct 17, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Oct 18, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

