Fine Arts in the Hills F.A.I.T.H

Jun 17, 2023 - Jun 18, 2023

Fine Arts in the Hills displays fine arts from across the country! Some artists may also be selling their artwork. Come visit Main Street of Hill City to see the beautiful artwork! 


Location:   Main Street
Map:   280 Main Street Hill City, SD 57745
Phone:   605-574-2810
Email:   info@hillcityarts.org
Website:   https://www.hillcityarts.org/

