First Day Hike

Jan 1, 2024

Start your year off right with a hike! Come out to the park for the traditional 1st day hike. Come when it is most convenient for you, but please dress for the weather.

Park License is Required. 

Location:   Various State Parks
Phone:   (605) 223-7660

Jan 1, 2024

