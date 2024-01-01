Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
First Day Hike
Jan 1, 2024
Start your year off right with a hike! Come out to the park for the traditional 1st day hike. Come when it is most convenient for you, but please dress for the weather.
Park License is Required.
|
Location:
|
|Various State Parks
|
Phone:
|
|
(605) 223-7660
