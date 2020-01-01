Share |

First Day Hike - Bruce

Jan 1, 2020 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Fight off the winter blues with an approximately one-mile hike through Oakwood Lakes State Park. Park license required.


Location:   Oakwood Lakes State Park
Map:   20247 Oakwood Dr., Bruce, SD
Phone:   605-627-5441
Website:   http://https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1096/

All Dates:
Oakwood Lakes State Park
Oakwood Lakes State Park 20247 20247 Oakwood Dr., Bruce, SD

