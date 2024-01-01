First Day Hike - Bruce
Jan 1, 2026
Fight off the winter blues with an approximately one-mile guided hike through Oakwood Lakes State Park. Park license required.
|Location:
|Oakwood Lakes State Park
|Map:
|20247 Oakwood Dr., Bruce, SD
|Phone:
|605-627-5441
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1096/
All Dates:
Jan 1, 2026
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.